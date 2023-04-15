Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan President’s visit to Kazakhstan, cooperation on key minerals with Korea, ongoing arbitration with oil giants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – From the visit of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan, cooperation on key minerals and infrastructure projects with South Korea to the ongoing arbitration with oil giants, Kazinform provides a review of what foreign media wrote about Kazakhstan this week.

Trend.az: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign documents

Trend reported on April 10, following the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents has been held.

Photo: akorda.kz





Tokayev and Aliyev signed a protocol on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, among many other documents signed between the two countries’ state bodies.

Photo: akorda.kz





Caspian News: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Agree to Leverage Full Capacity of Middle Corridor

An article published on Caspian News on April 12 reports that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have agreed to leverage the full capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, during Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan on April 10.

«In a joint press briefing in Astana, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it was important to fully utilize the capacity of the Middle Corridor with Azerbaijan, which is the Central Asian country’s Caspian Sea littoral neighbor,» reads the article.





Reuters: Kazakhstan takes oil majors to arbitration over costs

Reuters reported on April 11, citing the Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev, that Kazakhstan has started arbitration proceedings against companies developing its Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields. The minister added that lawsuits have been filed against operators for $13 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively.

Photo: Reuters





«I can only say these lawsuits have been filed in the interest of the people of Kazakhstan,» said Satkaliyev on Tuesday.

TASS: Russian, Kazakh top diplomats point to importance of cooperation in Caspian Sea area

Russian agency TASS reported on April 11 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, who was paying a visit to Moscow, pointed out the importance of multilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea area.

«The importance of multilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea area was noted, which should be independent from the current international situation,» the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry reads. «The relevance of the consistent implementation of the five-party agreements and initiatives agreed upon by the Caspian Sea countries has been established.»





Korea JoongAng Daily: Korea, Kazakhstan to boost cooperation on key minerals, infra projects

Korea JoongAng Daily, the English edition of the South Korean national daily newspaper JoongAng, reported on April 14 that Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to expand bilateral cooperation on key minerals and major infrastructure projects, citing Korea’s Industry Ministry.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Korean Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Seoul on April 14.

Photo: koreajoongangdaily





The sides noted that Kazakhstan and Korea have cooperated in various infrastructure and energy projects, such as the construction of a combined cycle plant in the city of Shymkent. Minister Lee encouraged Korean firms to look for new contracts in Kazakhstan's energy and materials sectors.

People’s Daily: Culture-themed China-Europe freight train leaves Xi'an for Kazakhstan

Chinese media People’s Daily reported on April 11 that a China-Europe freight train with intangible cultural heritage works departed from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Kazakhstan.

Photo: Li Zhiqiang





«The intangible cultural heritage works, including painted scarves, shadow puppets and paper cutting works, together with paintings by children in Xi'an and letters conveying friendship, will be distributed to local women and children in the North Kazakhstan Region. At the launch of the train, an activity was held for Kazakh students studying in China to experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage items, including embroidery, knotted buttons, face masks, clay figurines, shadow puppets, paper cutting artworks and sachets,» reads the article.

Jamestown Foundation, Eurasia Daily Monitor: Kazakhstan Proposes Gas Pipeline Project Connecting Russia and China

Eurasia Daily Monitor reported on April 12 about the proposal from Kazakhstan to build a new international gas pipeline that will connect Russia and China through Kazakhstan’s territory.

«The new pipeline project has emerged as a vital need in delivering natural gas resources to Kazakhstan’s eastern regions. The final decision on the project is set to be made by May 1. Overall, the proposed pipeline is planned to become the quickest and shortest way to deliver Russian gas to China through Kazakhstan’s eastern regions. However, exact details have yet to be released,» reads the article.

Photo:jamestown.org





Moldpres: Moldovan-Kazakh business forum to be organized in near future

An article published on April 11 by Moldpres, a state news agency of Moldova, reported about the plans to organize a bilateral business forum discussed during the meeting between Moldovian Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov.

«The officials assessed the existing relations between the two states and discussed the use of the economic cooperation potential,» reads the article.

Photo:moldpres.md





Eurasianet: China-Central Asia: Where the Steel Camel Caravan Is Going

An article published on Eurasianet on April 11, citing the Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, focuses on the development of cooperation between Central Asia and China, including in transport and logistics. On Kazakhstan, the article notes the recent appointment of Murat Mukushev, special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Kazakhstan's national coordinator for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the meeting between Ambassador Zhang Xiao and Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, and the resumption of wheat exports to China on grain trucks.

Photo:gov.cn





Commonspace.eu: Kazakhstan and China to introduce mutual visa-free regime

An article published on commonspace.eu on April 13 focuses on the plans of Kazakhstan and China to introduce a mutual visa-free regime for their citizens.

«On Wednesday, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted a draft resolution for public discussion on signing an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on the mutual exemption from visa requirements,» reads the article.





The agreement is expected to be signed by the Chinese and Kazakh foreign ministers in May, during the upcoming state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China.