    Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA

    23 November 2022, 14:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko says that heads of foreign countries will not attend the inauguration of the President of Kazakhstan slated for November 26, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Foreign diplomats are invited to the inauguration. The same mechanism was during the inauguration in 2019» said Vassilenko on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session.

    Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that no additional budgetary funds will be allocated for the inauguration.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2022 Presidential Election
