Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA

23 November 2022, 14:29
Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko says that heads of foreign countries will not attend the inauguration of the President of Kazakhstan slated for November 26, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Foreign diplomats are invited to the inauguration. The same mechanism was during the inauguration in 2019» said Vassilenko on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that no additional budgetary funds will be allocated for the inauguration.


Теги:
Related news
Tokayev pays working visit to Yerevan
Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections in H1 2023
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
Read also
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on 30 years of diplomatic relations
Capacity increased at Konysbayev checkpoint on Kazakh-Uzbek border
Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections in H1 2023
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
Majilis approves ratification of Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investments protection
Cold spell heading to Kazakhstan
Popular blogger Jaan Roose slacklines between Bozzhyra ‘fangs’ in Mangistau region
Earthquake hits near Almaty, the third in two days
News Partner
Popular
1 How many foreign journalists visited Tokayev’s campaign headquarters?
2 Int’l observers paid visits to Tokayev’s campaign headquarters during presidential election
3 Kazakhstan 2nd at Junior Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent
4 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
5 Russia records 4,460 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

News