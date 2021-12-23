Foreign leaders continue sending congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of independence to President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to receive congratulatory letters and telegrams from foreign leaders and heads of international organizations on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Congratulatory letters sent Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, President of Senegal Macky Sall, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organisation Zurab Pololikashvili.

Kazakhstan’s achievements over three decades, as well as sincere wishes of continued success to President Tokayev in responsible state activities, well-being and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan are noted in the letters.



