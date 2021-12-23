Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Foreign leaders continue sending congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of independence to President

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 December 2021, 21:00
Foreign leaders continue sending congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of independence to President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to receive congratulatory letters and telegrams from foreign leaders and heads of international organizations on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Congratulatory letters sent Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, President of Senegal Macky Sall, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organisation Zurab Pololikashvili.

Kazakhstan’s achievements over three decades, as well as sincere wishes of continued success to President Tokayev in responsible state activities, well-being and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan are noted in the letters.


President of Kazakhstan    30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran