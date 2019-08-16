Foreign journalists visited Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A group of foreign journalists arrived in Turkestan region on Friday. The representatives of foreign mass media visited Otyrar ancient settlement, Arystan Bab and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleums, Kazinform reports.

The press tour wasorganized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the regional administrationunder the Modern Kazakhstan Culture inGlobal World project of RukhaniJanghyru programme, the press service of the regional administration says.

As many as 20journalists from Austria, Germany, Italy, South Korea, China, Egypt, Great Britain,India, France, Sweden, and Switzerland came to Turkestan region to take a lookat the historical and cultural sights of Kazakhstan’s spiritual capital andregion.

The Foreign Ministry regularly organizes press tours with the participation of foreigncorrespondents for covering the political and economic events in Kazakhstan.

The press tour is called to promote tourism and positive image of Kazakhstan as adynamically developing state.