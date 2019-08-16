Foreign journalists visited Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A group of foreign journalists arrived in Turkestan region on Friday. The representatives of foreign mass media visited Otyrar ancient settlement, Arystan Bab and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleums, Kazinform reports.
The press tour was
organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the regional administration
under the Modern Kazakhstan Culture in
Global World project of Rukhani
Janghyru programme, the press service of the regional administration says.
As many as 20
journalists from Austria, Germany, Italy, South Korea, China, Egypt, Great Britain,
India, France, Sweden, and Switzerland came to Turkestan region to take a look
at the historical and cultural sights of Kazakhstan’s spiritual capital and
region.
The Foreign Ministry regularly organizes press tours with the participation of foreign
correspondents for covering the political and economic events in Kazakhstan.
The press tour is called to promote tourism and positive image of Kazakhstan as a
dynamically developing state.