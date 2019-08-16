Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foreign journalists visited Turkestan region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 August 2019, 09:30
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A group of foreign journalists arrived in Turkestan region on Friday. The representatives of foreign mass media visited Otyrar ancient settlement, Arystan Bab and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleums, Kazinform reports.

The press tour was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the regional administration under the Modern Kazakhstan Culture in Global World project of Rukhani Janghyru programme, the press service of the regional administration says.

As many as 20 journalists from Austria, Germany, Italy, South Korea, China, Egypt, Great Britain, India, France, Sweden, and Switzerland came to Turkestan region to take a look at the historical and cultural sights of Kazakhstan’s spiritual capital and region.

The Foreign Ministry regularly organizes press tours with the participation of foreign correspondents for covering the political and economic events in Kazakhstan.

The press tour is called to promote tourism and positive image of Kazakhstan as a dynamically developing state.

