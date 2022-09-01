Go to the main site
    Foreign investors to get residence permit in Kazakhstan - President

    1 September 2022 16:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign businessmen investing more than $300,000 in Kazakhstan economy will receive a 10-year visa and a residence permit, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Foreign businessmen investing more than $300,000 in our economy will get a chance to receive a 10-year visa and a residence permit,» he said delivering his annual Address to the Nation.

    He added that the policy of resettlement of compatriots and internal migration regulation will be reformed as well.

    «In this issue we should apply the approaches which take into account the demographic and economic tendencies as well as national interests,» the President noted.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
