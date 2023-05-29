Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Foreign investment in Kazakhstan hit a record $28bn in 2022

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 May 2023, 17:38
Foreign investment in Kazakhstan hit a record $28bn in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Deputy Olga Perepechina has named the main factors making Kazakhstan attractive for investors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«They are the political stability, predictability, and immutability of legislation, and effective governess across the country. The State keeps all these elements which are the solid foundation of investment climate under control. There are different legislative mechanisms for stimulating the investment activity in the country,» said Perepechina.

She went on to say that there are 14 special economic and 33 industrial zones, providing infrastructure and wider investment preferences, in Kazakhstan. The country also simplified the procedures for opening and running businesses, created a solid regulatory framework. And favorable conditions for investment activity.

Kazakhstan has passed the new investment policy concept, established a visa free regime with 76 countries, the institution of investment ombudsman.

According to Senate Deputy Olga Perepechina, the gross flow of direct foreign investments in Kazakhstan reached its 10-year high of $28bn in 2022.


Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires