Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Foreign grads get green light to stay in UK for 2 years

    11 September 2019, 22:40

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Amid the continuing chaos over Brexit, Britain’s government on Wednesday introduced a measure of stability and certainty for recent foreign graduates.

    Foreign students will be allowed to remain in the U.K. for two more years after their graduation, the government announced, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The new visa extension for graduates with bachelor's or master’s degrees will come into effect for those starting their studies in 2020-2021.

    Under the current regulations, graduates are allowed to stay in the country for four months – a regulation introduced in 2012 by then-Home Secretary and future Prime Minister Theresa May.

    The visa extension would be conditional and based on the students studying at institutions complying with U.K. immigration checks.

    «The important contribution international students make to our country and universities is both cultural and economic. Their presence benefits Britain, which is why we’ve increased the period of time these students can remain in the UK after their studies,» said Gavin Williamson, the education secretary.

    «Our universities thrive on being open global institutions. Introducing the graduate route ensures our prestigious higher education sector will continue to attract the best talent from around the world to global Britain,» he added.

    Home Secretary Priti Patel said the new route «demonstrates our global outlook and will ensure that we continue to attract the best and brightest.»

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped