Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Foreign grads get green light to stay in UK for 2 years

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 September 2019, 22:40
Foreign grads get green light to stay in UK for 2 years

LONDON. KAZINFORM Amid the continuing chaos over Brexit, Britain’s government on Wednesday introduced a measure of stability and certainty for recent foreign graduates.

Foreign students will be allowed to remain in the U.K. for two more years after their graduation, the government announced, Anadolu Agency reports.

The new visa extension for graduates with bachelor's or master’s degrees will come into effect for those starting their studies in 2020-2021.

Under the current regulations, graduates are allowed to stay in the country for four months – a regulation introduced in 2012 by then-Home Secretary and future Prime Minister Theresa May.

The visa extension would be conditional and based on the students studying at institutions complying with U.K. immigration checks.

«The important contribution international students make to our country and universities is both cultural and economic. Their presence benefits Britain, which is why we’ve increased the period of time these students can remain in the UK after their studies,» said Gavin Williamson, the education secretary.

«Our universities thrive on being open global institutions. Introducing the graduate route ensures our prestigious higher education sector will continue to attract the best talent from around the world to global Britain,» he added.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the new route «demonstrates our global outlook and will ensure that we continue to attract the best and brightest.»


Education    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays