Foreign-exchange holdings of National Fund grew by 1 bln in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The foreign-exchange holdings of the National Fund of Kazakhstan made 58.4 billion dollars at the close of March according to the preliminary data,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova said.

She added the foreign-exchange holdings of the National Fund grew by 1.05 billion dollars in March.

The investment revenue of the National Fund reached 1.5 billion dollars.

She noted the currency earnings to the National Fund up to 300 million dollars also contributed to the growth of the assets. 473 billion tenge was transferred from the National Fund to the republican budget last month. To this end, the assets worth 721 million dollars were sold at the domestic foreign exchange market.