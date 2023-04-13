Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Foreign-exchange holdings of National Fund grew by 1 bln in March

    13 April 2023, 16:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The foreign-exchange holdings of the National Fund of Kazakhstan made 58.4 billion dollars at the close of March according to the preliminary data,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova said.

    She added the foreign-exchange holdings of the National Fund grew by 1.05 billion dollars in March.

    The investment revenue of the National Fund reached 1.5 billion dollars.

    She noted the currency earnings to the National Fund up to 300 million dollars also contributed to the growth of the assets. 473 billion tenge was transferred from the National Fund to the republican budget last month. To this end, the assets worth 721 million dollars were sold at the domestic foreign exchange market.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
    National Fund assets reached 58 billion US dollars - PM
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9