Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Foreign-exchange holdings of National Fund grew by 1 bln in March

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 April 2023, 16:00
Foreign-exchange holdings of National Fund grew by 1 bln in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The foreign-exchange holdings of the National Fund of Kazakhstan made 58.4 billion dollars at the close of March according to the preliminary data,» Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova said.

She added the foreign-exchange holdings of the National Fund grew by 1.05 billion dollars in March.

The investment revenue of the National Fund reached 1.5 billion dollars.

She noted the currency earnings to the National Fund up to 300 million dollars also contributed to the growth of the assets. 473 billion tenge was transferred from the National Fund to the republican budget last month. To this end, the assets worth 721 million dollars were sold at the domestic foreign exchange market.

National Bank of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code