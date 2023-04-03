Go to the main site
    Foreign direct investments to Kazakhstan reach record high in 10 years

    3 April 2023, 13:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan continues to work on fulfilling President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions to attract at least 150 billion US dollars of foreign investment over the next 7 years, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    By the end of 2022, the gross foreign direct investment inflow to Kazakhstan reached 28 billion US dollars with a 17.7% increase from 2021 (23.8 billion dollars). The figure was a record in the last 10 years (28.9 billion dollars in 2012).

    By countries, the Netherlands invested the most – 8.3 billion dollars, the USА – 5.1 billion dollars, Switzerland – 2.8 billion dollars, Belgium – 1.6 billion dollars, Russia – 1.5 billion dollars, South Korea – 1.5 billion dollars, China – 1.4 billion dollars, France – 770 million dollars, the United Kingdom – 661 million dollars, Germany – 469.5 million dollars.

    By sectors, the largest inflows were in mining – 12.1 billion dollars (a 25% increase), manufacturing – 5.6 billion dollars (+2.7%), wholesale and retail trade – 5.1 billion dollars (+36%), professional, scientific, and technical activities – 1.2 billion dollars (2.2 times increase), transport and warehousing – 1.2 billion dollars (+13.5%).

    By regions, Atyrau region had the highest level of investment with 8.3 billion dollars (48.3% increase), Almaty – 7.6 billion dollars (+10.9%), Astana – 2.2 billion dollars (+107.2%), East Kazakhstan region – 2.2 billion dollars (+3.1%), Aktobe region – 1.2 billion dollars (11.2% down).

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

