Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Foreign direct investments to Kazakhstan reach record high in 10 years

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 April 2023, 13:57
Foreign direct investments to Kazakhstan reach record high in 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan continues to work on fulfilling President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions to attract at least 150 billion US dollars of foreign investment over the next 7 years, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

By the end of 2022, the gross foreign direct investment inflow to Kazakhstan reached 28 billion US dollars with a 17.7% increase from 2021 (23.8 billion dollars). The figure was a record in the last 10 years (28.9 billion dollars in 2012).

By countries, the Netherlands invested the most – 8.3 billion dollars, the USА – 5.1 billion dollars, Switzerland – 2.8 billion dollars, Belgium – 1.6 billion dollars, Russia – 1.5 billion dollars, South Korea – 1.5 billion dollars, China – 1.4 billion dollars, France – 770 million dollars, the United Kingdom – 661 million dollars, Germany – 469.5 million dollars.

By sectors, the largest inflows were in mining – 12.1 billion dollars (a 25% increase), manufacturing – 5.6 billion dollars (+2.7%), wholesale and retail trade – 5.1 billion dollars (+36%), professional, scientific, and technical activities – 1.2 billion dollars (2.2 times increase), transport and warehousing – 1.2 billion dollars (+13.5%).

By regions, Atyrau region had the highest level of investment with 8.3 billion dollars (48.3% increase), Almaty – 7.6 billion dollars (+10.9%), Astana – 2.2 billion dollars (+107.2%), East Kazakhstan region – 2.2 billion dollars (+3.1%), Aktobe region – 1.2 billion dollars (11.2% down).


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Foreign investments  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants