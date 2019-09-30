Foreign delegates enjoy mare's milk chocolate presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 31st session of the Coordination Committee for Europe of the Codex Alimentarius Commission is taking place in Almaty. The event is being attended by about two hundred delegates from 38 countries of Europe, the USA, Africa and Asia.

According to Kazinform, an exhibition of manufacturers of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be carried out on the sidelines of the session. There will be exhibited dairy products (dry mare's milk (Saumal), powdered camel milk, koumiss, etc.), beekeeping products. It should be noted that Ulytau National Center for Healthy Nutrition will present chocolate made with the use of mare's milk.

The event will also discuss issues related to food safety. One of the main topics will be devoted to falsification of food products.

«The Codex Alimentarius is a set of internationally accepted standards for raw and processed foods presented in a uniform manner. These standards are designed to protect consumers' health and ensure fairness of the international food trade. The Code helps to increase the level of harmonization for the development of international trade and plays an important role in resolving trade disputes. The Codex Alimentarius includes provisions in respect of food hygiene, food additives, residues of pesticides and veterinary drugs, contaminants, labelling and presentation, methods of analysis and sampling, and import and export inspection and certification,» said Kazakhstan’s Vice-Minister of Health Lyazzat Aktayeva.

The Codex Alimentarius, or «Food Code» is a collection of standards, guidelines and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission. The Commission, also known as CAC, is the central part of the Joint FAO/WHO Food Standards Program and was established by FAO and WHO to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade. It held its first meeting in 1963.