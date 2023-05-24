Go to the main site
    Foreign countries show high interest in partnership with EAEU

    24 May 2023, 18:10

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Foreign countries’ interest to the Eurasian Economic Union allows to use the untapped cooperation potential, Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Mikhail Myasnikovich, the Forum has gathered representatives from 51 countries, including government officials, entrepreneurs, and media workers.

    «Interest of foreign countries to the Eurasian Economic Union remains high, even among the countries whose potential was not recognized previously,» said Myasnikovich. «A representative delegation from Indonesia of around 300 people has arrived, demonstrating the country’s high interest in us.»

    The II Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Moscow. The Forum is held ahead of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union with the participation of the leaders of the EAEU member States.

    «We expect the pressing issues and future prospects for cooperation are to be discussed,» said Myasnikovich.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EurAsEC Eurasian Economic Union
