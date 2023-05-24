Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Foreign countries show high interest in partnership with EAEU

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2023, 18:10
Foreign countries show high interest in partnership with EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Foreign countries’ interest to the Eurasian Economic Union allows to use the untapped cooperation potential, Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mikhail Myasnikovich, the Forum has gathered representatives from 51 countries, including government officials, entrepreneurs, and media workers.

«Interest of foreign countries to the Eurasian Economic Union remains high, even among the countries whose potential was not recognized previously,» said Myasnikovich. «A representative delegation from Indonesia of around 300 people has arrived, demonstrating the country’s high interest in us.»

The II Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Moscow. The Forum is held ahead of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union with the participation of the leaders of the EAEU member States.

«We expect the pressing issues and future prospects for cooperation are to be discussed,» said Myasnikovich.


EurAsEC   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan, EU discuss practical steps towards strengthening partnership
Kazakhstan, EU discuss practical steps towards strengthening partnership
UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision concerning establishment of Category I Institute in China
UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision concerning establishment of Category I Institute in China
Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan
Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25
Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25
Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad
Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad
Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience
Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience
277 people evacuated in Abai region due to forest fire
277 people evacuated in Abai region due to forest fire