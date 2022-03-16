Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foreign ambassadors highlight historic nature of Kazakh President's Address

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 March 2022, 16:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the diplomatic corps based in Kazakhstan watched the Kazakh President's Address to the nation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held a joint viewing of the Kazakh President's Address to the people of Kazakhstan with the diplomatic corps based in the country,» said Roman Vassilenko.

He went on to note that the foreign ambassadors present highlighted the historic nature of the Address, unprecedented breadth and depth of the reforms put forward by the President, as well as expressed their support for the course of reforms and readiness to further assist Kazakhstan in its future progress and development.

He also added that reps of all countries represented through their embassies in Kazakhstan took part in the event.


