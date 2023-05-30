Go to the main site
    Foreign ambassadors deliver credentials to Kazakh President

    30 May 2023, 13:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of five nations delivered their credentials to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Akorda residence today, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Ambassadors of Pakistan, South Korea, The Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Angola presented their credentials.

    The Head of State congratulated the ambassadors on the start of their official diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan wishing them success in further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The President conveyed the best wishes and greetings to their Heads of State.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan
