    Forecasters predict thunderstorm, rude wind in Kazakhstan May 7

    6 May 2020, 17:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet predicts thunderstorm and strong wind in Kazakhstan on May 7, Kazinform reports.

    15-20 mps southeast wind is expected in Almaty region and Taldykorgan.

    Thunderstorm, southeastern wind gusting to 15-20 mps are predicted for Turkestan region.

    Thunderstorm is also expected in the city of Shymkent on May 7.

    A dust storm, eastern wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Strong wind of 15-20 mps is also predicted for southern parts of Aktobe region.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
