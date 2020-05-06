Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Forecasters predict thunderstorm, rude wind in Kazakhstan May 7

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 May 2020, 17:30
Forecasters predict thunderstorm, rude wind in Kazakhstan May 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet predicts thunderstorm and strong wind in Kazakhstan on May 7, Kazinform reports.

15-20 mps southeast wind is expected in Almaty region and Taldykorgan.

Thunderstorm, southeastern wind gusting to 15-20 mps are predicted for Turkestan region.

Thunderstorm is also expected in the city of Shymkent on May 7.

A dust storm, eastern wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps is also predicted for southern parts of Aktobe region.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events