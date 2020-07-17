Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Forecasters predict heat, strong wind for Kazakhstan

    17 July 2020, 07:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hot weather without precipitation is still preserved in most of the republic, RSE «Kazhydromet» informs.

    15-23 mps wind is expected in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.

    Hail is forecast for Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Dust storm will hit some parts of Mangistau region.

    Fervent heat is expected during the day in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, south of East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region