Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Forecasters predict heat, strong wind for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 July 2020, 07:34
Forecasters predict heat, strong wind for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hot weather without precipitation is still preserved in most of the republic, RSE «Kazhydromet» informs.

15-23 mps wind is expected in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.

Hail is forecast for Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm will hit some parts of Mangistau region.

Fervent heat is expected during the day in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, south of East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty regions.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events