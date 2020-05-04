Forecasters declare storm warning in 11 regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet has announced storm warning in 11 regions of Kazakhstan.

May 4-5 air temperature is expected to drop to -1-6°C in Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

In Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions, rain with snow, 15-20 mps northwest wind and air temperature drop to -1 -6C are expected during night.

Snow shower is predicted for Pavlodar region during night hours. Thunderstorm, squall wind and hail will hit some parts of the region during the day. Forecasters predict air temperature drop to -1-6C on May 5.

Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps northwest wind and hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region. Rain and snow, air temperature drop to -1-6C is predicted for the area on May 5.

May 4 air temperature is expected to drop to -1-3°C in Nur-Sultan.

15-20 mps southeastern wind, dust storm are predicted for Atyrau region.

Dust storm and 15-20 mps wind will rule the day in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.