For your fans you will remain people’s champion – Tokayev phones GGG
18 September 2022, 12:01

For your fans you will remain people’s champion – Tokayev phones GGG

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phoned Gennady Golovkin to support him after the trilogy fight vs Mexican Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez, Akorda press service informs.

During the phone talk, the Head of State emphasized that Golovkin had hugely contributed to the popularization of Kazakhstan at the global arena.

«For your fans, you have been and will be the people’s champion and the world’s best fighter. We are proud of you!» Tokayev said.


