    For many nationalities Kazakh land became true home – Secretary Kusherbayev

    1 March 2021, 16:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches utmost importance to the modernization of public consciousness, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said at the Monday roundtable dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the participants of the roundtable, Secretary Kusherbayev stressed that along with political and economic reforms President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid utmost attention to the modernization of public consciousness.

    According to Kusherbayev, the Head of State prioritizes writing down the national history taking into account national interests and new scientific approaches.

    The Secretary of State also noted that one of the most important directions of the modernization of public consciousness is to finalize the work on full rehabilitation of victims of political repressions, emphasizing it is high time to restore the historical justice and fair names of those victims.

    «For many nationalities who suffered from totalitarianism, the Kazakh land has become their true home,» he added.

    The roundtable dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence in the Kazakh capital was organized by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.


