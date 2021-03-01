Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Independence day

For many nationalities Kazakh land became true home – Secretary Kusherbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2021, 16:56
For many nationalities Kazakh land became true home – Secretary Kusherbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches utmost importance to the modernization of public consciousness, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said at the Monday roundtable dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the roundtable, Secretary Kusherbayev stressed that along with political and economic reforms President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid utmost attention to the modernization of public consciousness.

According to Kusherbayev, the Head of State prioritizes writing down the national history taking into account national interests and new scientific approaches.

The Secretary of State also noted that one of the most important directions of the modernization of public consciousness is to finalize the work on full rehabilitation of victims of political repressions, emphasizing it is high time to restore the historical justice and fair names of those victims.

«For many nationalities who suffered from totalitarianism, the Kazakh land has become their true home,» he added.

The roundtable dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence in the Kazakh capital was organized by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.


Events   People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events