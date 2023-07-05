For 2nd day running, world hits new record hottest day ever

ANKARA. KAZINFORM- After hitting a new all-time temperature high on Monday, the globe quickly topped that with an even hotter day on Tuesday, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction, Anadolu Agency reports.

The global average temperature on July 4 reached 17.18C (62.924F), beating the previous record temperature since records have been kept of 17.01C set just a day earlier, according to the centers, a division of the National Weather Service.

As temperatures soar, fueled by the effects of climate change caused by human activities, scientists warn that more new temperature records may be coming, especially over the next six weeks.

«El Niño conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns,» said the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Wednesday.

«El Niño occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months. It is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. But it takes place in the context of a climate changed by human activities,» the WMO added.

Before Monday, the top global average temperature the world had ever seen since records began was 16.9C (62.42F), seen in August 2016.

This summer, climate change is fueling extreme heat waves around the world, triggering weather warnings and claiming numerous lives.

Hitting highs worldwide

From North America to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, nations are grappling with scorching temperatures.

In the US, alerts were issued nationwide as sweltering heat and oppressive humidity blanketed various regions.

Further south, Mexico has also been severely impacted, with temperatures topping 40C (104F). More than 110 people have lost their lives due to high temperatures.

The UK sweltered through its hottest June since record-keeping began in 1884. The average temperature was 15.8C (60.4F), almost a degree higher than previous highs for the month.

Iran, known for its blistering summers, saw temperatures hit a staggering 50C (122F) in some areas.

In Spain, the mercury soared to a scorching 44C (111.2F). The country faced alarming conditions throughout June, with eight out of its 17 autonomous administrations issuing alerts.

Pakistan and India have also suffered the devastating consequences of the hot spell. Heatstroke-related incidents claimed the lives of at least 22 people in Pakistan, while more than 150 lost their lives in India.

Even China has been seeing its hottest days in six decades, with temperatures reaching up to 40C (104F).