Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Football: Ronaldinho tests positive for coronavirus

    26 October 2020, 10:59

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Brazilian football star Ronaldo de Assis Moreira -- commonly known as Ronaldinho -- confirmed Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «I took the test and tested positive for COVID. I'm fine, asymptomatic, but we'll have to leave the event for later. Soon we will be there together. Big hug,» Ronaldinho said on Instagram.

    Ronaldinho added that he would remain in self-isolation in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of southeastern Brazil’s Minas Gerais state.

    He scored 33 goals in 97 matches for his nation between 1999 and 2013.

    The 40-year-old was part of the Brazilian national football team that claimed the 2002 World Cup and he won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.

    Ronaldinho was also awarded the Ballon D'or in 2005.

    He retired from professional football in 2018.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Football COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events