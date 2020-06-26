Football: Liverpool win Premier League title

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years after their nearest challengers, Manchester City, were defeated by Chelsea 2-1 in a match late Thursday.

Christian Pulisic scored the opener for the home team in the 36th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Kevin De Bruyne netted a classy free-kick goal in the 55th minute to equalize the score.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review after Fernandinho swiped the ball away with his hand.

Willian converted the penalty to put Chelsea 2-1 up over Manchester City while Fernandinho was sent off in the 78th minute.

Following Manchester City's defeat, Liverpool were crowned the 2019-2020 Premier League champions with 86 points, now 23 points clear, with seven games of the Premier League season left.

Chelsea increased their points to 54 to occupy fourth place.

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City along with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund posted messages on Twitter congratulating the Reds.

Source: Anadolu Agency