    Football: Lionel Messi back to Barcelona training

    8 September 2020, 09:36

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Monday after deciding to stay at the club for one more season, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Posting a video, Barcelona said on Twitter: ''Leo Messi begins preseason training.''

    Messi on Friday announced that he had chosen to remain at Barcelona for this season after a contract dispute with the Spanish side.

    On Aug. 25 the 33-year-old player moved to leave the team on a free transfer and was absent from last week's training sessions.

    He renewed his deal with Barcelona in 2017, and his deal is set to end on June 30, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Football
