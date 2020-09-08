Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Football: Lionel Messi back to Barcelona training

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2020, 09:36
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Monday after deciding to stay at the club for one more season, Anadolu Agency reports.

Posting a video, Barcelona said on Twitter: ''Leo Messi begins preseason training.''

Messi on Friday announced that he had chosen to remain at Barcelona for this season after a contract dispute with the Spanish side.

On Aug. 25 the 33-year-old player moved to leave the team on a free transfer and was absent from last week's training sessions.

He renewed his deal with Barcelona in 2017, and his deal is set to end on June 30, 2021.


