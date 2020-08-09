Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Football: Juventus name Andrea Pirlo new manager

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 August 2020, 12:53
Football: Juventus name Andrea Pirlo new manager

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Andrea Pirlo signed a two-year contract with Juventus to be their new manager Saturday following the departure of Maurizio Sarri, the club announced, Anadolu reports.

Juventus sacked Italian manager Sarri one day after they were eliminated by Olympique Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16 stage.

''Today, begins a new chapter of his career in the world of football, as it was said almost a week ago: from Maestro to Mister,'' Juventus said in a statement. ''From today he will be the coach for people of Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the first team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23.''

Pirlo was appointed head coach of the club's under-23 last month.

The legendary former midfielder lifted major trophies during his player career, including the 2006 World Cup and two Champions League titles.

The 41-year old Italian manager also played four years with the Turin side from 2011 to 2015 and led the team to four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup trophy and two Italian Super Cup titles.


World News   Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023