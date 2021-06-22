Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Food safety: Kazakhstan to build 2 new labs

    22 June 2021, 14:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov told about the development of food safety laboratory facilities, Kazinform reports.

    Great attention is paid lately to the development of modern laboratory facilities. Several unique laboratories were accredited in Kazakhstan this year. He reminded that the Sino-Kazakh biological safety laboratory opened at the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University to lift mutual technical trade barriers. It is included to the list of the Belt and Road laboratories and is expected to gain accreditation in China.

    In the near future the university is planning to get accreditation for a livestock stock feed and milk analysis laboratory and a foodstuff and raw material food safety laboratory. Earlier Kazakhstani businessmen have to conduct such research abroad.

    This year Kazakhstan launched the electromagnetic capability testing laboratory, the anechoic chamber, which tests various devices for safety. It is the only one in CIS. Opening of such laboratories in the country help businesses safe time and money expenditures threefold at a minimum.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva