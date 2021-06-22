Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Food safety: Kazakhstan to build 2 new labs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 June 2021, 14:49
Food safety: Kazakhstan to build 2 new labs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov told about the development of food safety laboratory facilities, Kazinform reports.

Great attention is paid lately to the development of modern laboratory facilities. Several unique laboratories were accredited in Kazakhstan this year. He reminded that the Sino-Kazakh biological safety laboratory opened at the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University to lift mutual technical trade barriers. It is included to the list of the Belt and Road laboratories and is expected to gain accreditation in China.

In the near future the university is planning to get accreditation for a livestock stock feed and milk analysis laboratory and a foodstuff and raw material food safety laboratory. Earlier Kazakhstani businessmen have to conduct such research abroad.

This year Kazakhstan launched the electromagnetic capability testing laboratory, the anechoic chamber, which tests various devices for safety. It is the only one in CIS. Opening of such laboratories in the country help businesses safe time and money expenditures threefold at a minimum.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet