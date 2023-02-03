Food prices rose by 13% on average in EAEU countries – Kazakh PM

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said it is necessary to focus on creating and funding joint food projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Prime Minister pointed out that UN experts predict the global economic growth to slow down to 2% in 2023 due to increased inflation expectations worldwide.

«Given the rupture in food and trade chains, unprecedented freezing temperatures in countries traditional exporters of vegetables and fruits, unprecedented price rises in food markets affecting the EAEU countries are observed. So last year food prices rose by 13% on average in the EAEU countries. Systemic measures are needed to be adopted to curb price growth, meet demands of domestic markets, and food availability,» said the Head of the Kazakh Government.

Smailov urged the EAEU countries to focus on creating and funding joint food projects, develop greenhouse farms, feedlots, trade and warehouse infrastructure, and so on.

«The sanitary and phytosanitary, veterinary, technical measures adopted by the parties should not create artificial barriers to mutual trade. It is important to know that the primary goal of our work is expansion of mutual trade of our products. In this regard, it is important to ensure predictability when introducing restrictions in mutual trade,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.



