    Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9

    9 November 2022, 07:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with snowfall is forecast in most regions of the country on November 9, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Southern and southeastern regions will see heavy precipitation (rain and snow). Foggy and windy conditions as well as black ice are expected across the republic. Ground blizzard will hit northern areas.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous and piedmont areas of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    Astana: partly cloudy, snow, wind speed 7-12m/s, -4-6°C at night, -2°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: cloudy, rain, fog, black ice, wind speed 3-8 m/s, -2°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 5-10m/s, -2°C at night, +5+7°C in the daytime.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
