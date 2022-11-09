Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9

9 November 2022, 07:35
Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9
9 November 2022, 07:35

Foggy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with snowfall is forecast in most regions of the country on November 9, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Southern and southeastern regions will see heavy precipitation (rain and snow). Foggy and windy conditions as well as black ice are expected across the republic. Ground blizzard will hit northern areas.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous and piedmont areas of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

Astana: partly cloudy, snow, wind speed 7-12m/s, -4-6°C at night, -2°C in the daytime.

Almaty: cloudy, rain, fog, black ice, wind speed 3-8 m/s, -2°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 5-10m/s, -2°C at night, +5+7°C in the daytime.


Related news
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Read also
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News