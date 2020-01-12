Go to the main site
    Foggy weather predicted for Kazakhstan

    12 January 2020, 09:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snow is predicted for the southern areas of Kazakhstan on Sunday January 12, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, black ice and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

    Blizzard, fog and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are forecast for East Kazakhstan, Turkestan and Mangystau regions.

    Wind increase to 18-23 m/s, fog and black ice are expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.

    Dense fog patches are expected during night and morning hours in Kyzylorda regions.

    Foggy weather is also forecast for Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
