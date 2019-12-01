Go to the main site
    Foggy weather is predicted for Kazakhstan Dec 1

    1 December 2019, 09:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather is expected in Kazakhstan on December 1, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

    Fog, wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions.

    Fog will also blanket Almaty region during night and morning hours. Rude wind of 154-20 mm/s is expected in the area of Alakol lakes.

    Black ice, fog and strong wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Atyrau region.

    Ice slick and blowing snow will hit West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

    Foggy weather is predicted for Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, Pavlodar, Akmola and Turkestan regions.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
