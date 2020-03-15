Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Foggy weather expected in some regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 March 2020, 09:09
Foggy weather expected in some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foggy weather is expected in some regions of Kazakhstan on March 15, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog and 15-20 mps northwest wind is predicted for Mangistau region.

Southwest wind of 15-20 mps and dense fog patches are predicted for some parts of Akmola region and Kokshetau.

Thunderstorm, fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

Fog and black ice are expected in some parts of Kostanay region. Southwest wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in Kostanay city and the region on March 15.

Icy roads, fog and wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for North Kazakhstan region. Rude wind gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in the city of Petropavlovsk.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events