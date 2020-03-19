Go to the main site
    Foggy weather expected in N Kazakhstan rgn, warns Kazhydromet

    19 March 2020, 13:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in North Kazakhstan region on March 20-21, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Fog, rain and snow are expected in some parts of North-Kazakhstan region on March 20-21. Residents of the area are warned about icy roads. Southwest wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in the region on March 20-20.

    Black ice, fog and rain with snow are predicted for the city of Petropavlovsk. 15-20 mps southwest wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected in the city.

    Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
