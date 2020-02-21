Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foggy weather expected in Kazakhstan on Feb 21

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 February 2020, 08:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to RSE Kazhydromet.

Snowstorm and wind gusting to 23-28 m/s are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

Black ice, snowstorm and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Pavlodar region of the country.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region. Snowstorm and wind of 15-20 m/s persists in the area.

Blizzard and dense fog patches during night and morning hours are forecast for Karaganda region.

Fog and black ice are expected in West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions during night and early morning.

Foggy weather is also predicted for Mangystau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions on February 21.

Wind of 15-20 m/s and dense fog are forecast for Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan.


