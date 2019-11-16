Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Foggy weather expected in Kazakhstan Nov 16

    16 November 2019, 09:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on November 16, Kazinform reported with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some places of the Akmola region.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions. Rude wind will blow here with the strength of 15-20 m / s.

    A snowstorm, ice slick and increased wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in North-Kazakhstan region.

    Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are predicted in East Kazakhstan region.

    Foggy weather is expected in Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Kostanay citizens are warned about black ice on roads.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued