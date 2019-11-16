Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foggy weather expected in Kazakhstan Nov 16

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 November 2019, 09:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on November 16, Kazinform reported with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some places of the Akmola region.

Foggy weather is also predicted for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions. Rude wind will blow here with the strength of 15-20 m / s.

A snowstorm, ice slick and increased wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in North-Kazakhstan region.

Fog, blowing snow and strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are predicted in East Kazakhstan region.

Foggy weather is expected in Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Kostanay citizens are warned about black ice on roads.

Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
