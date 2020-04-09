Go to the main site
    Foggy Thursday predicted for Kazakhstan

    9 April 2020, 07:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fog, wind, ice slick and snowstorm are expected across Kazakhstan on April 9, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Snowstorm, fog, black ice, 15-20 mps wind with the gusts of 25 mps are predicted during the day in East Kazakhstan region.

    Foggy weather, ice slick and 15-20 mps wind are also forecast for Akmola and Kostanay regions. Blizzard is expected in Akmola region during night hours.

    Fog will blanket some parts of North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan regions. Wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 mps.

    15-20 mps wind and fog are forecast for Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.

    15-20 mps wind is also predicted for some areas of Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions. A dust storm is expected to take place in Mangystau region. Dense fog patches are expected in some areas of Kyzylorda region during night.

    15-20 mps wind and fog during night and morning hours are predicted for Almaty region.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
