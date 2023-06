NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan have been put on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The north and northeast of North Kazakhstan region and the city of Petropavlovsk will be steeped in fog on October 16.

Fog will also blanket northwest of Akmola region and Kokshetau city at night and early in the morning on October 16 as well.