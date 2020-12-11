Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Foggy and windy conditions predicted in Kazakhstan Dec 11

    11 December 2020, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is expected in the north, east, and center of Kazakhstan on December 11. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through Turkestan, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18 mps in Pavlodar region.

    Ice slick will coat roads in North Kazakhstan region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region