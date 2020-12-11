Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Foggy and windy conditions predicted in Kazakhstan Dec 11

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 December 2020, 07:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is expected in the north, east, and center of Kazakhstan on December 11. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through Turkestan, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18 mps in Pavlodar region.

Ice slick will coat roads in North Kazakhstan region.


